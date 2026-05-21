KARACHI: Several prominent political leaders and representatives from District South and Saddar Town expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and innocent Iranian citizens during recent regional tensions.

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In a joint statement, the leaders conveyed solidarity with the people and government of Iran during what they described as a difficult period of national grief.

The condolences were extended by:

Abdul Rahman Motiwala

Mustafa Karani

Yasir Baloch

Haji Ayub

Abdur Rahman

Leaders Pray for Martyrs and Bereaved Families

The joint statement said the leaders stand with the people of Iran and prayed for the elevated ranks of the martyrs and patience for the bereaved families.

“We stand in absolute solidarity with our brotherly neighbour, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and pray for the elevated ranks of the martyrs and strength for the bereaved families,” the statement read.

The leaders also stressed the importance of unity, peace and regional stability during the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.