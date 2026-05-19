KARACHI: The Karachi administration has intensified its anti-polio campaign across the city, targeting more than 2.1 million children through oral polio drops and booster doses in high-risk union councils.

Security Forces Kill 22 Militants During Operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Advertisements

Syed Hassan Naqvi visited a vaccination camp for nomadic children and chaired a review meeting on Tuesday to assess progress in the ongoing polio booster campaign running from May 11 to May 24.

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso and Polio Task Force Coordinator Saud Yaqoob briefed the commissioner on campaign achievements and operational strategies.

43 Percent Coverage Achieved in First Six Days

Officials informed the meeting that health teams vaccinated 43 percent of the targeted children during the first six days of the campaign. Authorities aim to administer oral polio drops to 2.192 million children up to 10 years old across Karachi.

In addition, medical teams are providing booster doses through painless needle-free jet injectors. The city administration has set a target of vaccinating 2.13 million children with booster doses, while teams achieved 41 percent coverage during the initial phase.

Polio Virus Detected in 89 Union Councils

According to environmental surveys, the polio virus continues to circulate in 89 union councils of Karachi. Therefore, officials have adopted multiple strategies to eliminate the virus and reduce refusal and missed cases.

Moreover, the Karachi administration, in collaboration with UNICEF and the Emergency Operations Centre, launched a special initiative for nomadic children for the first time.

Authorities believe the targeted strategy will further reduce the number of unvaccinated children in vulnerable communities.

Special Arrangements for Nomadic Children

Later, Commissioner Naqvi visited a vaccination camp at Lilly Bridge in Saddar Sub-Division to inspect arrangements for nomadic families.

Officials informed him that Shifa Foundation is supporting the campaign in partnership with UNICEF.

Health authorities set a target of administering oral polio drops to 6,897 nomadic children up to 10 years old. Meanwhile, teams aim to provide booster doses to 6,510 children aged between four months and 10 years.

Over 5,300 Polio Workers Deployed

More than 5,300 polio workers are participating in the citywide campaign. Furthermore, authorities deployed over 3,000 police personnel to ensure security for vaccination teams operating in sensitive areas.