KARACHI: Residents of the city have reported a sharp increase in stray dog attacks, as stray dogs have become aggressive and attacked sacrificial animals in multiple areas of Karachi.

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In one incident near the National Stadium, stray dogs entered a bungalow in the KDA Officers Housing Society. They attacked sheep and goats brought for Eid sacrifice during late hours of the night.

Livestock Owners and Residents Express Concern

The dogs severely injured several high-breed sheep. As a result, livestock owners faced heavy losses and deep distress.

Meanwhile, local residents also expressed concern over the rising presence of stray dogs in residential areas. They said the situation has created fear and insecurity in the neighborhood.

Public Demands Action From Authorities

Residents and animal owners urged authorities to take immediate action. In addition, they demanded a proper campaign to control and remove stray dogs from populated areas.

They also warned that Karachi continues to see a steady rise in dog bite cases. Therefore, they called for urgent preventive measures to protect citizens, especially children and the elderly.