KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in Karachi today, with heat intensity expected to feel between 43°C and 46°C.

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According to the Met Office, humidity levels in the city currently stand at 69 percent.

The maximum temperature may rise to 38°C during the day.

Sea Breeze Remains Weak

Officials said Karachi’s current temperature is 29°C.

Meanwhile, winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour.

Weather experts noted that weak sea breeze conditions continue to increase discomfort across the city.

Hot Weather Expected Across Country

The Meteorological Department said most parts of Pakistan will remain hot, while southern and central regions are likely to experience severe heat.

However, upper mountainous areas may witness partly cloudy conditions.

Rain Forecast for Some Areas

The Met Office also predicted rain with strong winds and thunderstorms in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern Balochistan during the evening or night.

Sibi Records Highest Temperature

According to weather officials, Sibi recorded the country’s highest temperature yesterday at 46°C.

Meanwhile, Dadu recorded 45°C.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated.

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