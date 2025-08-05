Advertisements

KARACHI: Light drizzling late last night in several parts of Karachi brought a refreshing change to the city’s weather, reported ARY News on Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi is expected to remain under cloudy and humid conditions throughout the day, with chances of light rain or drizzle as cloud cover persists over the city. The maximum temperature is forecasted to hover between 32°C and 34°C.

Southwesterly winds are currently blowing at a speed of 24 km/h, while the humidity level in the city stands at 74 percent.

Meanwhile, the PMD has also issued an alert for another monsoon spell bringing rain, wind, and thunderstorms across vast regions of the country. Monsoon currents are actively penetrating the upper and central parts of Pakistan, and a westerly wave is likely to intensify today (August 5).

The forecast warns of heavy rainfall potentially triggering flash floods in local streams and nullahs in areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, and Kashmir from August 5 to 7.

Additionally, urban flooding is anticipated in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot during this period. The PMD has also cautioned about possible landslides and road blockages in vulnerable hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir.