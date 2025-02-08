A dumper crushed citizens on the road from Ibrahim Hyderi to Korangi Crossing. As a result of the accident, three people lost their lives.

According to national media, this tragic incident occurred between Ibrahim Hyderi and Korangi Crossing in Karachi, where a dumper ran over citizens. The horrific accident led to the deaths of three people, after which enraged individuals set the dumper on fire.

In Karachi, heavy traffic, including dumpers and trucks, frequently runs over pedestrians. Numerous incidents have resulted in the deaths of dozens of citizens. After running over the citizens between Ibrahim Hyderi and Korangi Crossing, the dumper driver fled the accident scene.

Earlier, another traffic accident in Karachi claimed a life. According to a private TV report, so far this year, 33 people have lost their lives after being hit by heavy vehicles. Previously, near Gul Bai in Karachi, a 40-year-old man was killed after being hit by a water tanker. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.

The video shows that a bus suddenly stops in the middle of the road to drop off passengers, causing a motorcyclist behind it to slip and fall. Another motorcyclist, trying to save him, ends up under a passing water tanker. After the accident, both the tanker driver and the bus driver fled the scene.