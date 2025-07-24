Advertisements

ABBOTTABAD – Abbottabad Police have arrested a couple from Karachi for allegedly circulating fake currency among local traders while pretending to be tourists. Authorities recovered Rs136,000 in counterfeit notes during the operation.

The crackdown was initiated under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail as part of ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities in popular tourist areas. The raid, led by Changla Gali SHO Zubair Khan, followed complaints from shopkeepers who had been targeted.

Advertisements

The arrested suspects were identified as Abrar, son of Shaukat Ali, and his wife. According to police, the couple employed a deceptive method — the woman would distract shopkeepers while Abrar slipped counterfeit bills during purchases, mixing them with genuine currency to avoid detection.

A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 489B and 489C of the Pakistan Penal Code, relating to counterfeiting and possession of fake currency. Authorities confirmed that further investigations are in progress.

Local business owners have expressed concern over the increasing incidents of counterfeit currency circulation, especially during the busy tourist season. In response, the trader community has decided to vigilantly verify cash payments and promptly report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies.