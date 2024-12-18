Karachi : The Karachi Commissioner’s office has denied reports of a four-rupee increase in flour prices, published in a section of press. In a clarification issued on Wednesday, the office stated that the news is incorrect, and prices have actually decreased, not increased.

According to the Karachi Commissioner’s notification, the price of 2.5 Number Flour has been reduced by one rupee. This reduction applies to all levels, including ex-mill, wholesale, and retail. Additionally, Fine Flour is available to the public for 990 rupees (99 rupees per kilogram) for a 10-kilogram bag.

The office of Commissioner further said that no wholesaler or retailer is allowed to sell flour above the fixed prices. The revised prices are as follows: 1. 2.5 Number Flour : Reduced by 1 rupee across all levels (ex-mill, wholesale, and retail) 2. Fine Flour: Available to the public for 990 rupees (99 rupees per kilogram) for a 10-kilogram bag.