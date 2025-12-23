Karachi (23rd December 2025) – The Karachi Club elections will take place on Thursday, December 25. Two panels are participating in the elections, and voters are showing strong support for candidates from the Friends Panel and the Progressive Panel. Karachi’s elite class, who are members of the Karachi Club, will exercise their voting rights from morning to evening on Thursday.

Mohammad Hanif Lakhani, a prominent industrialist and former Vice President of FPCCI and former Senior Vice President of KCCI, is the presidential candidate from the Friends Panel. Umar Idris Qudwani is running for the honorary secretary position.

For the 12 seats on the managing committee, the Friends Panel candidates include Abdul Hafeez Moti, Ahmad Ali Poonawala, Ali Fayyaz, Anil Jyot Waswani, Ayad Yaqoob Ahmedani, Fayyaz Neni, Mohammad Ashfaq Kalia, Mohammad Rizwan (Jumbo), Mohammad Faisal Barai, Raheel Rizak Sawani, Rizwan Abdul Razak Dewan, and Suleman Rafique Mania.

The Progressive Panel is contesting against the Friends Panel. The presidential candidate from this panel is Mohammad Aslam Rangoonwala, and for the honorary secretary position, Abdul Wahid Abdul Qadir Jitel Sarwala (Danny) is running. The Progressive Panel candidates for the managing committee include Abdul Salam (Sarmawala), Adnan Sakarani, Adnan Ghori, Ahmad Chekotra (Faizan), Junaid Yusuf Hamdani, Khalid Jan M. Kodiyah (famous as Khalid C.K.), Mohammad Zubair Nagar, Mohammad Kashif Duni, Mustafa Abdul Aziz, Saif Ali Agha, Weshan Gur, and Zeeshan Akbar Ali Merchant.