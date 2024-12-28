Karachi is experiencing a persistent cold wave, with temperatures expected to drop to a chilly 8–10 degrees Celsius on Saturday, as two weather systems influence the region.

Meteorologist Anjum Nazeer Zaigham explained that a high-pressure area over Afghanistan, combined with another system on the eastern side, is causing the temperature drop.

On Friday, Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5°C and a maximum of 26.5°C, with evening humidity levels plummeting to 8%.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued an advisory, predicting that night temperatures in upper and central Sindh will be 3°C to 4°C below normal. In Larkana and Kambar Shahdadkot, temperatures may drop by 4°C to 6°C below normal, while in lower Sindh, temperatures are expected to be 2°C to 3°C below normal.