Karachi Blast: Heavy Gunfire and Explosion Trigger Panic in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Gulistan-e-Jauhar: Heavy gunfire and a powerful explosion were reported in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on Saturday, causing panic among residents and prompting an immediate response from law enforcement authorities.

According to initial reports, intense firing was heard near Meteorological Chowrangi on University Road shortly after a loud blast shook the surrounding area. Residents reported fear and confusion as security concerns escalated.

Muharram Camp: SRO Organises Medical Camp for Markazi Juloos in Karachi

Police teams reached the location soon after the incident and began securing the area to assess the situation and gather information about the sequence of events.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and contacted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh and Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi for updates.

According to the chief minister’s spokesperson, Mr Shah requested a detailed report from the additional IGP Karachi and directed authorities to determine the nature of the incident without delay.

The chief minister also instructed police officials to ensure all necessary measures are taken and to maintain public safety while investigations continue.