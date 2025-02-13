KARACHI: Authorities successfully thwarted a large-scale attempt to hoard sugar worth millions of rupees ahead of Ramadan 2025, ARY News reported.

Around 20,000 sacks of sugar were seized during a raid conducted at a warehouse in the Korangi area of Karachi. The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Landhi along with other officials. The sugar was traced back to nine sugar mills in Sindh, and it was discovered that the sacks had fake stickers from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The raid was part of a targeted operation initiated under the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Officials from FBR and the Bureau of Supply and Price Control were also present, reviewing the warehouse’s records. To prevent any further price hikes, the seized sugar will be sold at government-approved prices.

In related news, concerns over rising prices of ghee and cooking oil ahead of Ramadan 2025 have been raised. Atif Ikram, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), highlighted delays in the clearance of edible oil imports, resulting in high demurrage charges that are ultimately increasing consumer prices. Ikram urged the government to take swift action and announced plans to meet with relevant authorities next week to find solutions.