Karachi Attack: Three Rangers Personnel Killed as Security Forces Repel Camp Assault

Irfan Shaikh June 28, 2026 0

Pakistan’s military says Rangers troops stopped an attempted breach of a camp in Karachi and launched follow-up operations in the area.

Pakistan Rangers personnel conducting security operations following the attack in Karachi.

Security personnel remain deployed after the attack on a Rangers camp in Karachi.

Karachi Attack: Three Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) personnel were killed and four others injured after militants carried out an attack on a Rangers camp in Karachi, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military said the attack took place on 27 June 2026 when armed assailants targeted the camp and detonated an explosive device at the main entrance before attempting to breach perimeter security.

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According to ISPR, Rangers troops responded immediately and prevented the attackers from advancing further into the facility.

The military statement said security forces killed three attackers during the exchange of fire and captured another injured suspect. Authorities identified the detained suspect as an Afghan national.

ISPR attributed the attack to Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and described the group as acting as an Indian proxy. The statement also referred to the attackers as Khwarij.

During the operation, three Rangers personnel lost their lives in the line of duty, while four soldiers sustained injuries.

Security forces have launched sanitisation operations in the surrounding area to search for any remaining attackers.

The military stated that Pakistan’s counterterrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam” would continue and reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating foreign-sponsored terrorism.

ISPR also said Pakistan would pursue operations against those responsible for the attack.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff expressed condolences to the families of the deceased personnel and paid tribute to their sacrifice and service.

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