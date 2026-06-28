Karachi Attack: Three Rangers Killed After Militants Storm Camp

Security personnel secure the area following the attack on a Rangers camp in Karachi.

Pakistan’s military says security forces repelled the assault in Karachi, killing three attackers as authorities launch an investigation.

Karachi Attack: Three Pakistani Rangers personnel were killed and four others injured after militants launched an attack on a Rangers camp in Karachi on Saturday evening, according to Pakistan’s military.

In a statement issued by the armed forces, authorities blamed the banned militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar for carrying out the assault, describing it as a “cowardly” attack on the paramilitary installation in the southern port city.

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Military officials said the attackers detonated an explosive device at the camp’s main entrance before attempting to breach the security perimeter. Rangers personnel responded immediately and prevented the attackers from advancing further.

According to the statement, security forces killed three attackers during the exchange of fire and injured another.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar is a militant faction frequently linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Pakistan has witnessed a rise in militant violence in recent years, with several attacks claimed by the TTP and affiliated groups.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of allowing militant groups to operate from its territory following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. Afghan authorities have denied those allegations.

The military said operations against what it described as foreign-sponsored terrorism would continue and pledged further action against militant networks.

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Witnesses reported hearing sustained gunfire across parts of Karachi on Saturday night as security forces sealed roads near Mosamiat Chowrangi. Armed personnel were deployed across the area and carried out security operations.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered a detailed report into the incident.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed condolences to the families of the deceased personnel and wished those injured a swift recovery.