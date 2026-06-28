Karachi Attack: Funeral Prayers Held for Rangers Personnel Killed in Terror Assault

Officials and family members attend funeral prayers for Rangers personnel in Karachi.

Senior civil and military officials attend funeral ceremony as authorities vow continued action against terrorism.

Karachi Attack: Funeral prayers were offered for the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) personnel who lost their lives while responding to the terrorist attack on a Rangers camp in Karachi.

According to official statements, the Rangers personnel were killed while repelling what authorities described as a terrorist assault carried out by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. Security forces said the attack was successfully thwarted despite the loss of lives.

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A large number of senior civil and military officials attended the funeral ceremony, including Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Director General Rangers, family members of the martyrs and other officials.

Participants paid tribute to the sacrifices of the fallen personnel and expressed condolences and solidarity with their families.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi described the incident as deeply tragic and said those responsible would be held accountable.

He stated that security forces would continue pursuing individuals involved in terrorism and bring them to justice.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori condemned the attack and said efforts against terrorism would continue. He added that authorities remained committed to eliminating militant threats from the country.

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Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah praised the courage of Rangers personnel and said their sacrifice reflected their commitment to protecting the country. He reaffirmed support for security forces in efforts to counter terrorism.

After the funeral prayers, the bodies of the deceased personnel were sent to their hometowns, where they will be laid to rest with full official honours.

Following the ceremony, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Sindh Governor also visited the site of the attack in Karachi.

Authorities reiterated that security forces remain committed to continuing operations aimed at countering terrorism across the country.