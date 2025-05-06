Karachi : A safety incident recently occurred in Karachi Airport involving a vehicle operated by a ground handling agency.

The incident, caused by lack of focus on safety protocols resulted in injuries to the workers. This unfortunate event highlights the critical importance of prioritizing safety in all areas of life, particularly in the aviation sector where lives of others and international Aircrafts are constantly at stake.

Far too often, companies neglect worker welfare in an attempt to cut costs and boost efficiency, compromising safety standards.

True operational excellence must include a strong commitment to employee safety and mental well-being as a non-negotiable priority.