KARACHI: On the directives of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners have intensified operations against illegal roadside cattle markets across the city ahead of Eidul Azha.

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Authorities said district administrations remain on high alert to prevent the unauthorised sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on roadsides and public spaces. Officials are conducting field operations in several areas to remove encroachments and restore traffic flow.

Citizens Asked to Report Illegal Markets

Following the commissioner’s instructions, the Commissioner Karachi Control Room and Rescue 1299 have also been placed on alert. Citizens can now lodge complaints regarding illegal roadside cattle markets, and authorities have assured immediate action on public complaints.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi said illegal cattle markets were creating serious traffic congestion and affecting sanitation work in different parts of the city. He directed district administrations to continue strict action with full coordination from law enforcement agencies.

Illegal Cattle Markets Removed From Multiple Areas

According to details released by the Commissioner’s Office, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars removed illegal cattle markets and roadside animal sale points from several areas of Karachi.

The affected locations included:

Imambargah Saadi Town

Aram Bagh

Scheme 33

Al-Azhar Garden

Main Korangi Road

Jamali Bridge

New Labour Colony

Peoples Chowrangi

Lucknow Cooperative Society

Sector 31 near Super Highway M-9

Karimabad

Ziauddin area

Various locations in Lyari Sub-Division

Officials said these illegal markets were causing traffic disruption, sanitation issues and inconvenience for residents.

Operations to Continue Across Karachi

The city administration has vowed to continue anti-encroachment operations during the Eid season to ensure smooth traffic movement and maintain cleanliness across Karachi.

Authorities also warned cattle traders against setting up unauthorised markets, saying strict legal action would continue against violators.