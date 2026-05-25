KARACHI: On the directives of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners have intensified operations against illegal roadside cattle markets across the city ahead of Eidul Azha.
BankIslami Launches FOCUS – A Credit and Financing Platform for a Faster & Seamless Customer Experience
Authorities said district administrations remain on high alert to prevent the unauthorised sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on roadsides and public spaces. Officials are conducting field operations in several areas to remove encroachments and restore traffic flow.
Citizens Asked to Report Illegal Markets
Following the commissioner’s instructions, the Commissioner Karachi Control Room and Rescue 1299 have also been placed on alert. Citizens can now lodge complaints regarding illegal roadside cattle markets, and authorities have assured immediate action on public complaints.
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi said illegal cattle markets were creating serious traffic congestion and affecting sanitation work in different parts of the city. He directed district administrations to continue strict action with full coordination from law enforcement agencies.
Illegal Cattle Markets Removed From Multiple Areas
According to details released by the Commissioner’s Office, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars removed illegal cattle markets and roadside animal sale points from several areas of Karachi.
The affected locations included:
- Imambargah Saadi Town
- Aram Bagh
- Scheme 33
- Al-Azhar Garden
- Main Korangi Road
- Jamali Bridge
- New Labour Colony
- Peoples Chowrangi
- Lucknow Cooperative Society
- Sector 31 near Super Highway M-9
- Karimabad
- Ziauddin area
- Various locations in Lyari Sub-Division
Officials said these illegal markets were causing traffic disruption, sanitation issues and inconvenience for residents.
Operations to Continue Across Karachi
The city administration has vowed to continue anti-encroachment operations during the Eid season to ensure smooth traffic movement and maintain cleanliness across Karachi.
Authorities also warned cattle traders against setting up unauthorised markets, saying strict legal action would continue against violators.
Leave a Reply