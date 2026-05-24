Karachi: On the directives of Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, deputy commissioners across the city launched operations against illegal cattle markets established without official permission. Authorities arrested several individuals and registered FIRs against those involved.

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The crackdown targeted unauthorized cattle markets in Central, Keamari, Korangi, West, South, Malir, and East districts. Officials said the operations aimed to ease traffic congestion and improve sanitation conditions before Eidul Azha.

Illegal Markets Removed in Multiple Areas

Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem removed the illegal cattle market set up near Piyala Hotel. Authorities had already cleared the same market twice earlier. Officials also deployed monitoring staff to stop traders from re-establishing the market and to prevent traffic disruptions in the area.

The administration also removed illegal cattle markets from PSO Petrol Pump near Saba Cinema, Essa Nagri Market, Sango Lane, and other surrounding locations.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhatto confirmed that operations were carried out in Makhdum Society, Korangi No. 5, Nasir Jump, New Town Police Station area, Chakra Goth, Punjab Ground Shah Faisal Colony, and Rehta Plot Shah Faisal Colony.

Meanwhile, Keamari Deputy Commissioner Amir Fazl Owaisi removed a large illegal cattle market from Mauripur Truck Stand. Officials said the market had created severe traffic issues for commuters travelling towards Hawkesbay.

Traffic Flow Restored After Operations

City authorities stated that traffic flow improved on several major roads after the removal of illegal markets. Commissioner Hassan Naqvi said unauthorized cattle markets were affecting sanitation operations and causing difficulties for citizens due to heavy congestion.

He directed deputy commissioners to continue strict action with police assistance to prevent illegal markets from reappearing in different parts of the city.