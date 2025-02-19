KARACHI: In a potential relief for Karachi’s power consumers, K-Electric (KE) has submitted a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking a Rs4.95 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs.

The proposed tariff reduction comes as a fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for December 2024, after KE had charged higher electricity rates during that period. If approved, KE aims to refund approximately Rs4.94 billion to its consumers.

NEPRA has scheduled a public hearing on February 26 to review KE’s request for a provisional negative FCA.

Government’s Commitment to Lower Electricity Tariffs

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that electricity tariffs would be further reduced for both domestic consumers and industries through sector-wide reforms.

During a review meeting in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz emphasized his commitment to ensuring affordable and sustainable electricity. He highlighted:

Revisions in agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to reduce costs.

A nationwide crackdown on power theft to curb losses faced by distribution companies.

The government remains focused on implementing reforms to stabilize the power sector and provide relief to consumers.