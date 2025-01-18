KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has removed 5,500 kilograms of illegal connections, commonly known as “kunda,” during an operation in the Gadap area. The crackdown, conducted with support from law enforcement agencies, targeted over 1,800 illegal connections from KE’s infrastructure, according to a press release.

These connections were reportedly responsible for the theft of approximately 700,000 units of electricity over the past three months. KE emphasized that such illegal setups bypass safety protocols, posing serious risks to infrastructure and public safety. The ongoing operations aim to reduce electricity loss, ensure a safer environment for residents, and promote compliance with the utility’s network protocols.

KE urged its customers, local representatives, and community leaders to actively discourage electricity theft and encourage timely payment of bills, stressing that these efforts are crucial for maintaining an uninterrupted power supply across Karachi.

In a separate development, a local court imposed a fine of Rs4.81 million on KE for negligence in a 2017 incident that led to the electrocution of an eight-year-old boy, Azhan. Senior Civil Judge East Ambreen Jamal held KE accountable for failing to implement adequate safety measures, ordering compensation to the victim’s family. Azhan lost his life after coming into contact with a live wire that broke from a KE pole during heavy rainfall in Karachi.

These events underscore the need for stronger safety and operational measures by KE as it continues its efforts to improve infrastructure and reduce hazards across the city.