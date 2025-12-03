Karachi, December 3, 2025 – In a significant development, DP World, a global provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, and K-Electric entered into an agreement under which a dedicated 132 kV grid station will be built at the Qasim International Container Terminal (QICT), a key trade gateway for Pakistan. The project will ensure reliable and efficient 26MW power supply, supporting the terminal’s growing operations and Pakistan’s expanding role in global trade.

The new grid station is aimed at enhancing power resilience, improving operational efficiency, and supporting future electrification at the terminal, aligning with the companies’ shared commitment to sustainability, reliability, and innovation. Reinforcing KE’s mission to drive sustainable industrial growth through dependable, high-quality power solutions, the partnership will cater to the growing energy demand of port operations, enabling uninterrupted logistics and trade activity.

Advertisements

Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution & Marcomms Officer at KE, said, “The move to grid power represents growing confidence in the system’s reliability and cost competitiveness especially for industries with expanding operations. Our agreement with DP World reflects a shared understanding that stable, high-quality electricity is fundamental to growth and efficiency.”

Junaid Zamir, DP World’s CEO of QICT, said, “Port Qasim is one of Pakistan’s most vital trade gateways, and reliable energy is the backbone of its continued growth. This partnership with KE to install a dedicated grid station enables us to strengthen our terminal’s resilience and supports our goal of enabling more sustainable trade across Pakistan and beyond.”

The grid station will cater to QICT’s expanding operations, ensuring uninterrupted power for continuous trade activity. By energising and empowering critical sectors such as ports, manufacturing, and logistics, KE continues to strengthen the country’s economic backbone, ensuring that reliable, efficient power remains central to progress and productivity.

DP World is a leading global provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across six continents, including operations in Port Qasim.

About K-Electric:

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005, KE is the only vertically integrated power utility in Pakistan supplying electricity to Karachi and its adjoining areas. The majority shares (66.4%) of the Company are owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Al-Jomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding) of Kuwait, and KE Holdings (Formerly: Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund or IGCF). The Government of Pakistan is also a shareholder (24.36%) in the Company while the remaining are listed as free float shares.