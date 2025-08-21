KARACHI: Police in Shah Faisal Colony have lodged a case against K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi and several officials after two brothers lost their lives due to electrocution during the recent heavy rains in the city.

According to the victims’ family, Israr Khan and his younger brother Siraj Khan were fatally electrocuted when they came into contact with an exposed underground K-Electric wire outside their home. Both died on the spot as rainwater had flooded the area. The grieving relatives have blamed K-Electric for negligence and demanded strict legal action.

Meanwhile, torrential rains battered Karachi for a second consecutive day, leading to widespread urban flooding, massive traffic disruptions, extended power outages, and a landslide at Kati Pahari.

Major roads including II Chundrigar Road, Korangi Industrial Area Road, and Sultanabad were inundated, forcing road closures. In Surjani Town, rescue teams had to deploy boats to shift a patient to hospital amid submerged streets.

Large parts of the city remained without electricity, with some neighborhoods experiencing blackouts for more than 36 hours. Residents of Nazimabad Block B, frustrated by the prolonged outage, staged protests demanding immediate restoration of power. The power breakdowns also resulted in acute water shortages across multiple areas.

Traffic Police confirmed the closure of Korangi Causeway and Korangi Industrial Area Road due to overflowing drains. Shaheed-e-Millat, Drigh Road, Nazimabad No. 1 and No. 2 underpasses, along with Sohrab Goth underpass, were also shut down because of waterlogging. Citizens were advised to use alternative routes.