Karachi, December 5, 2025 : K-Electric (KE) has partnered with Bank Alfalah to encourage digital bill payments through a limited-time cashback offer, enabling customers to save instantly while experiencing seamless and secure transactions. Under the campaign, customers paying their KE bills via Alfa app by scanning the QR code on their bill will receive PKR 500 cashback, applicable on bill amounts of PKR 5,000 and above.

The initiative is part of KE’s ongoing commitment to strengthen digital adoption across its customer base. Over 2.7 million customers are currently digitally connected, nearly three-fourths of KE’s total customers. Of these, 1.9 million customers actively use digital banking channels for their monthly electricity payments, reflecting a strong shift toward convenient and cashless modes of engagement.

Speaking about the collaboration, Noor Afshan, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience at KE, said: “Digital adoption is no longer an added convenience, it is central to how today’s customers want to manage their lives. At KE, we are continuously working with leading financial partners to make bill payments easier, faster, and more rewarding. This collaboration reinforces our focus on building a frictionless customer experience and strengthening the digital ecosystem for Karachi.”

The steady rise in digital payments reflects how Karachi’s customers, across both urban and peri-urban areas, are increasingly opting for cashless, contactless, and convenient channels. KE continues to introduce digital solutions that make essential services easier to access, supporting a more convenient ecosystem where customers can engage, transact, and resolve queries with greater ease.

About K-Electric:

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005, KE is the only vertically integrated power utility in Pakistan supplying electricity to Karachi and its adjoining areas. The majority shares (66.4%) of the Company are owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Al-Jomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding) of Kuwait, and KE Holdings (Formerly: Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund or IGCF). The Government of Pakistan is also a shareholder (24.36%) in the Company while the remaining are listed as free float shares.

