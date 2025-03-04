Islamabad : Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of the Supreme Court observed on Tuesday that a crime should be punished regardless of who committed it and in whichever court its trial was being held.
The remarks came as the SC’s constitutional bench (CB) resumed hearing a set of intra-court appeals against the Oct 23, 2023 five-judge order of nullifying the trial of civilians by military courts involved in the May 9, 2023 riots.
The seven-judge bench was headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and included Justices Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Musarrat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Shahid Bilal Hassan and Hasan Azhar Rizvi.
Leave a Reply