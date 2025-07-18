Advertisements

Karachi, July 18, 2025 – The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has announced that the nationwide shutter-down strike scheduled for July 19, 2025, has received overwhelming and unprecedented support from industrial zones, trade bodies, retail markets, and business associations across Pakistan.

In a statement issued Friday, KCCI President Jawed Bilwani described the response as “historic and record-breaking,” reflecting the deep frustration within the business community over the controversial fiscal and regulatory measures introduced through the Finance Act, 2025. The strike, organized under the leadership of KCCI, is intended as a strong message to the government to immediately revisit anti-business policies that are affecting economic stability.

Bilwani confirmed that all seven major industrial zones of Karachi — SITE, Korangi, Landhi, North Karachi, Bin Qasim, SITE Super Highway, and Federal B Area — have extended complete and unanimous support to the KCCI-led strike. “This unified front from Karachi’s industrial backbone highlights the seriousness of the concerns,” he said.

Support extends far beyond the industrial areas. Local goods transporters, the Sabzi Mandi Association, Scrap Market Association, and numerous market alliances have pledged full participation. Bilwani also confirmed the backing of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, Karachi Electronic Dealers Association, and the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders.

Several major export-oriented associations have also joined ranks, including the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers, Knitwear and Sweater Exporters, Textile Processing Mills, and Ready-Made Garments Associations. Their involvement signals the widespread dissatisfaction across both domestic and export sectors.

Trade groups such as the Pakistan Soap Manufacturers, Plastic Importers, Yarn Merchants, Flour Mills Associations, Self-Adhesive Tape Manufacturers, Machinery Merchants, Denim Producers, and Auto Spare Parts Dealers have declared their support as well.

In addition, the Restaurant Association, Anjuman Tajiran Bolton Market, Motorcycle Spare Parts Association, Pakistan Tea Association, and Iron & Steel Merchants will also be active participants in the strike. Bilwani noted that the Aram Bagh Market Alliance and the Flexible Packaging Association are standing shoulder to shoulder with KCCI.

Market leaders from Jodia Bazaar, Tariq Road, Hyderi, DHA, Nishtar Road, Malir, Korangi, Landhi, Quaidabad, and Orangi have personally assured the Chamber of their commitment to the strike.

“Dozens of other trade organizations across the city and country have joined in,” Bilwani said, adding, “Such a level of unity and support has never been witnessed in Pakistan’s history.”