MALAKAND – A tragic shooting at the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah in Batkhela has left his son and daughter dead, while he and his wife sustained gunshot injuries.

According to reports, Mufti Kifayatullah, who also serves as the JUI-F’s district amir, was seriously wounded in the attack and later shifted to the hospital along with his wife. Hospital officials confirmed that his condition has since stabilized and he is now out of danger.

Levies officials said initial investigations suggest the firing was allegedly carried out by one of Mufti Kifayatullah’s own sons. The suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident and remains at large.

Rescue teams moved the deceased children and the injured couple to the District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela. Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the accused and further probe the circumstances surrounding the attack.