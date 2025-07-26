Advertisements

Pakistani actress and TV host Juggan Kazim has extended a heartfelt public apology to young star Alizeh Shah after Alizeh recently spoke out about mistreatment from several senior figures in the entertainment industry.

Alizeh Shah made headlines by sharing her experiences of being mistreated by senior celebrities, naming individuals like Shazia Manzoor, Yasir Nawaz, and Juggan Kazim. Among the incidents, she recalled an uncomfortable encounter with actress Minsa Malik, alleging that she was slapped and shoved during a shoot. She also referred to an old viral video where Juggan Kazim mocked her fall, saying the act left her emotionally hurt.

Reacting to the controversy, Juggan Kazim posted a video message on her official Instagram, publicly apologizing to Alizeh Shah. Addressing her as “beta,” Juggan expressed regret, stating:

“Alizeh beta, you’re like a daughter to me. If I’ve unintentionally hurt you, I’m deeply sorry. I wasn’t aware the video clip affected you this much. Hearing that you once admired me but were left disappointed truly pains me.”

Juggan clarified that the clip was recorded years ago and never intended to belittle Alizeh, but now recognizes how it could have been perceived. She further added:

“Had you messaged me privately, I would’ve apologized right away. I’m now apologizing publicly because you addressed it publicly. I know how bullying feels—I’ve experienced it myself when I was new in this field.”

Juggan Kazim’s apology reflects a growing awareness of accountability within the entertainment industry, as discussions around workplace respect and senior-junior dynamics continue to gain attention.