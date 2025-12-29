Karachi, December 29, 2025: Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s leading life insurer, has signed on as the Title Sponsor of the 21st Karachi United School Championship (KUSC). The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to nurturing young talent, promoting healthy lifestyles, and ensuring to strengthen a bottom-up approach for sports across the country.

Recognised as one of Karachi’s longest-running and most inclusive school football tournaments, KUSC provides a structured platform for students from diverse backgrounds to engage in sport, develop discipline, teamwork, and confidence, and build lifelong healthy habits. Through this partnership, Jubilee Life aims to play a meaningful role in supporting youth development while encouraging physical activity from an early age. The partnership with Karachi United strengthens this commitment at the fundamental level, where sustained, long-term impact is created.

Mr. Farhan Faridi – Group Head Retail Operations, Marketing & Administration commenting on the collaboration: “At Jubilee Life, we view sport as a powerful enabler of physical well-being, social inclusion, and youth empowerment. This partnership with KUSC reflects our broader commitment to building healthier, more active communities across Pakistan. From supporting national platforms such as the HBL PSL, which are helping revive sporting culture and bringing international players back to Pakistani grounds, to investing in grassroot initiatives, our focus remains on creating sustainable, community-wide impact through sport.”

Sharing his views on the partnership, Mr. Ali Atta Director Football said: “Karachi United has always believed in using football as a platform for inclusion and positive social change. This partnership with Jubilee Life strengthens our ability to provide opportunities for children from diverse income groups and backgrounds. As we look ahead, our ambition is to take the Karachi United School Championship to the national level, creating a pathway for young talent and expanding the tournament’s impact across Pakistan.”

Through this collaboration, Jubilee Life and Karachi United aim to create a sustainable ecosystem for school-level football by providing young athletes with access to structured competition, professional exposure, and long-term development opportunities. As the championship continues to grow, the partnership seeks to contribute to a stronger pipeline of talent while reinforcing the importance of sport in shaping confident, disciplined, and healthy future generations.