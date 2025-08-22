Karachi, August 22, 2025 — JS Bank Limited, one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan, announced its financial results for the half-year ended June 30, 2025. The Bank maintained stable overall income growth, with total income rising to PKR 21.367 billion, reflecting a healthy 10% increase from PKR 19.354 billion earned in the same period last year.

The Bank reported a Profit before tax of PKR 3.488 billion for the period, as against PKR 5.447 billion for the same period last year, mainly due to lower foreign exchange earnings as well as higher credit loss allowances absorbed as against the comparative prior period. The decline in foreign exchange earnings was largely offset by higher capital gains realised during the current period. On a consolidated basis, JSBL reported Profit after tax of PKR 5.324 billion as against PKR 9.703 billion earned for the comparative period last year.

A key highlight of the period was the Bank achieving the milestone of crossing PKR 200 billion in Current Account deposits, further strengthening its position as a trusted financial partner. Current Accounts now represent a significant share of JS Bank’s deposit base, with CA mix now over 40%, supporting liquidity and reducing the overall cost of funds.

Operating expenses grew in line with continued investment in people, technology, and infrastructure to support long-term growth and enhance customer experience.

Commenting on the results, Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank, stated: “JS Bank has always focused on strengthening income diversification and building resilience. The strong growth in non-markup income and securities gains is a testament to the effectiveness of our strategy. Achieving PKR 200 billion in Current Account deposits marks another important milestone in our journey. As we move forward, we remain committed to expanding our footprint, driving digital adoption, and creating sustainable value for our customers and stakeholders.”