Karachi, 26 th March 2025: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has strengthened its partnership with Al Ansari Exchange, a leading exchange company in the UAE, to enhance cross-border remittance services. As the largest remittance processing partner for Al Ansari Exchange in the Pakistan corridor, JS Bank continues to offer seamless and efficient remittance solutions to millions of beneficiaries.

Through this collaboration, Overseas Pakistanis in the UAE can conveniently send money to Pakistan via Al Ansari Exchange’s extensive network of over 260 branches and digital platforms.

The partnership ensures quick, secure, and hassle-free transactions, reinforcing JS Bank’s commitment to financial inclusion and customer convenience.

As part of this partnership, JS Bank and Al Ansari Exchange have introduced the Millionaire Campaign. The customers sending remittances through Al Ansari Exchange branches or digital channels will be eligible for a lucky draw, with a chance to win upto AED 1 million, additional prizes include two brand-new Jetour cars and weekly Travelwings packages.

With a shared vision of financial empowerment, JS Bank and Al Ansari Exchange continue to drive innovation in cross-border payments, ensuring that remittances remain a convenient, secure, and beneficial experience for customers.