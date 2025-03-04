Karachi: 4 March 2025: “We demand justice and fair trial for the murder of Tashkeel Sandeelo, who died in a road accident by an over-speeding car. Government agencies and journalist organizations should come forward to support the deceased journalist’s family”. During a condolence gathering held on Tuesday in Karachi, the Sindh Newspapers Society (SNS) and Awami Forum members stated this. They offered condolences to the deceased journalist’s family and showed solidarity in bringing the culprit to book.

Tashkeel Sandeelo, a senior journalist who worked for more than 25 years in Sindhi media outlets, died in a road accident on Shahra-e-Faisal on 28 February 2025. The first investigation report (FIR) was lodged against an unknown car driver at Tipu Sultan Police Station on Monday. Due to a limited salary, Taskheel struggled to cover his expenses and took on a part-time job with the In-drive service to make ends meet. Tashkeel, alongside passenger Saqib Imtiaz, was killed instantly when their bike was struck by an overspeeding car. The dead bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital by Chippa Ambulance, which the family members later received.

Journalists, friends and family members demanded justice for Tashkeel and appealed to the Sindh government and journalist bodies to support the family. Tashkeel is survived by his wife and three children.