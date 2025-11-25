John Hewko Deeply honored to receive, on behalf of Rotary International and The Rotary Foundation, the Order of St. Panteleimon, Ukraine’s highest public award for charity in the field of healthcare and humanitarian service.

This award recognizes the compassion, courage, and resilience of those in Ukraine’s medical and humanitarian communities, who continue to serve others under extraordinary circumstances. Since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022, Rotary clubs and districts across continents have partnered to provide humanitarian aid, medical supplies, shelter, and mental health support for those Ukrainians affected and displaced by the war.

he accept this award on behalf of all Rotarians who continue to serve others with compassion and courage, even in the most difficult times. Let’s continue to stand with those who dedicate their lives to helping others.