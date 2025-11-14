Dubai, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –– Jetex, a global leader in private aviation, has announced its expansion in Italy with the opening of Jetex Milan in early 2026.

Milan Linate Prime Airport is renowned for its excellence in business jet and helicopter services and charter flights, and the arrival of Jetex is aimed to cement its reputation as Europe’s leading business aviation hub.

Jetex Milan will boast a unique position in Europe at less than seven kilometers from the city center. The new Milano Linate Prime terminal will offer a different luxurious lounges welcome award-winning hospitality as well as well-appointed facilities to ensure each guest enjoys a seamless and personalised experience.

“We are proud to add Milan to the Jetex list of destinations. Milan is a key business and leisure destination in Europe, and we are entering the destination at a historical moment in anticipation of the traffic peak foreseen during the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics”, said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex.

International events like the F1 Grand Prix and the Milan Fashion Week have been catalysts of business aviation traffic in Milan with record numbers of visitors and peaks of more than 300 daily movements.

“Thanks to its growing international prominence, Milan has become one of the leading destinations for business aviation, as confirmed by recent traffic data at the Milano Prime facilities, with over 27,600 business aviation movements recorded up to September 2025. The upcoming Linate Prime terminal expansion, scheduled ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, will add approximately 2,400 square meters of new lounges and passenger service areas, further enhancing comfort and operational efficiency. We are therefore delighted with Jetex’s decision to expand its presence in Milan, joining other prestigious companies that have chosen to operate permanently from Milano Prime Airports”, commented Chiara Dorigotti, CEO of SEA Prime.

In 2023, the airport took a major step forward in reducing emissions and becoming the first SAF business aviation airport in Italy. Building on this success, Jetex Milan will expand the company’s sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) network through offering SAF to more private jet customers.