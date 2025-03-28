Ben Affleck recently opened up about his past marriages to Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, but his remarks have reportedly not been well received by his ex-wives.

According to a source cited by RadarOnline.com, Affleck has been accused of portraying himself as a victim in his failed relationships. The insider revealed that both Lopez and Garner find his comments unnecessary and would prefer that he stop discussing their past.

“They wish he’d stop talking about them,” the source shared. “It’s exhausting. They’ve moved on. He hasn’t.”

Regarding Affleck’s statements about Lopez, the insider criticized his contradictory stance on privacy, saying, “He claims to be private while appearing on the cover of a magazine. Make it make sense.”

Meanwhile, Garner reportedly sees no reason for him to mention her, especially amid ongoing speculation about a possible reconciliation between them. “Jen doesn’t want to fuel the rumor mill,” the source added, emphasizing that Affleck is well aware of the media attention his words attract. “She’s asked him to stop — repeatedly.”