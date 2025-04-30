Jenna Ortega has opened up about her long-term Hollywood goals, revealing a strong desire to step behind the camera and direct. In a candid interview with V Magazine, the Wednesday star shared that she’s been developing a script in her mind for nearly a decade, ever since she began her acting journey.

“I’ve had this script in my head for almost 10 years,” Ortega revealed, adding that while she’s still assembling the “puzzle pieces,” she’s now finally beginning to take real steps toward making it a reality.

The Scream actress explained that her years in the industry have helped her understand the filmmaking process better, saying, “I think I needed a few years of that under my belt to understand the order of doing things.”

Although she sees herself playing a role in her first project, Ortega’s ultimate goal is to direct. “That’s probably the main thing I want to do. I see that for myself,” she said. “I don’t want to be in the things I create in the future, but I may as well use my name now as a stepping stone.”

While she hasn’t directed yet, Ortega has already stepped into a production role, serving as an executive producer on the upcoming horror comedy Death of a Unicorn. She will also return in the next season of Wednesday, which further cements her growing influence in the entertainment industry.