KARACHI : Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said that if other organizations also work like the JDC Foundation, people’s problems can be solved quickly, he was addressing a fundraising ceremony at the residence of renowned businessman and justice of peace Danish Aman, as the chief guest. On this occasion, JDC General Secretary Zafar Abbas, host Danish Aman, Jan Sher, Chingiz, Najeeb Wali, Wasim Badami, and others also spoke. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also announced a donation of Rs 10 million while participating in the fundraising. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that we have seen Zafar Abbas, working during the floods, during the floods, we did not see the speed in the distribution of relief items sent by the Sindh government that Zafar Abbas, showed. Although Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Chief Minister of Sindh had special instructions to deliver relief items to the people as soon as possible, he said that the Sindh government would extend all possible cooperation to JDC. Zafar Abbas said that 4.8 million tests have been conducted in the JDC lab in a year. The tests that cost thousands of rupees are done by JDC for a few hundred rupees. He further said that he is going to build the largest cancer hospital where patients will be treated free of cost. He said that JDC, is establishing the largest morgue in the country where there will be a capacity to keep 1,000 dead bodies. Zafar, said that he is serving people without discrimination of color, face, religion. Hundreds of children are being provided free high-quality school education under the auspices of JDC. He said that the way we are serving the people, the mafia people belonging to the medical sector in the city are afraid of us and jealous of us. These elements want to destroy us. Host Danesh Aman, thanked the guests. While paying tribute, he said that Nasir Hussain Shah is my favorite politician who always talks to people gently. He said that Zafar Abbas had distributed 25,000 ration bags worth Rs. 125 million to the Pakistan Navy, trough my NGO Sahil, No one had done this. There are many negative things against Zafar Abbas, but he is a brand ambassador. Faraz-ur-Rehman, Abdul Rehman Motiwala, Nighat Awan, Dr. Moeez Yasir Zaidi, Kashif Ghafoor, Rasheed Godil, Naushad and other personalities attended the ceremony. Nasir Hussain Shah was presented with a shield and other guests were given trophies. People donated crores of rupees at the ceremony.