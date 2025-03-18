Karachi: JazzCash, in collaboration with Salaam Family Takaful Limited, has introduced Salaam Investments, a Shariah-compliant investment solution enabling its 13 million monthly active app users to invest and earn profits.

This collaboration offers JazzCash customers a seamless way to build their finances through Shariah-based investment portfolios. Users can easily set financial goals, receive daily profit disbursements on their investments, and withdraw funds whenever needed. Salaam Investments also prioritizes user security by providing accidental insurance coverage, which is activated upon achieving 20% of their investment goal. The app features transparent profit displays during goal setting, ensuring a user-friendly and trustworthy experience.

Murtaza Ali, President of JazzCash said, “Pakistan is at a pivotal moment in its journey toward greater financial inclusion. With Salaam Investments, we aim to create opportunities for individuals to invest in ways that align with their values while contributing to their financial well-being. Investments are a powerful tool for reducing poverty—they provide individuals with the means to manage economic shocks, invest in their futures, and improve their quality of life. This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering underserved communities through accessible and transparent financial solutions.”