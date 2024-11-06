PESHAWAR, Nov 06: A delegation from JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest fintech platform, facilitated a consultative session chaired by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, with public sector universities on the digitalization and transition to cash-free financial operations at the Governor House KP.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from JazzCash, including President Murtaza Ali, along with registrars and finance officers from various public sector universities in the province. JazzCash representatives provided a comprehensive briefing on the nationwide initiative to foster a cashless society, underscoring the convenience, security, and transparency of digital transactions.

JazzCash officials discussed the integration of university financial processes, such as scholarship payments, exam fees, staff salaries, and other financial matters, through the fintech platform. They outlined how universities and students could benefit from immediate digital funds transfers, simplifying financial management and ensuring transparency.

JazzCash proposed incorporating all universities into the JazzCash app, enabling efficient, real-time fund transfers. The session highlighted JazzCash’s extensive network, with 19 million active users nationwide and 32,000 agents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone. University representatives expressed interest in learning more about the digitalization process.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the importance of transparency and ease in financial matters, saying, “The world is rapidly transitioning to digitalization. The use of modern technology for fund transfers and payments has significantly simplified lives and created new opportunities for efficiency and transparency.”

“The shift to digital payments is a game-changer for educational institutions, transforming not only how fees are collected but also enhancing transparency, security, and convenience for all stakeholders,” said Murtaza Ali, President of JazzCash. “By eliminating manual processes and delays, we aim to empower universities to operate with greater efficiency and accuracy, enabling real-time tracking, immediate fund transfers, and simplified financial management. JazzCash is committed to driving these advancements forward, making financial operations as seamless, affordable and accessible as possible for students and educational institutions alike.”

The meeting concluded with an understanding to further explore and implement digital solutions to streamline financial operations in the province’s public sector universities.