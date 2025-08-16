ISLAMABAD – August 16, 2025: Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has announced free on-net and PTCL calls for all subscribers in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The initiative aims to help affected residents stay connected with loved ones, emergency responders, and relief agencies during one of the most challenging times for the province.

Heavy rains and flash floods have devastated districts including Buner, Swat, Shangla, Dir, and Chitral, damaging roads, homes, and essential infrastructure. By removing call charges, Jazz is enabling communities to focus on recovery without worrying about affordability.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by the floods. Connectivity is a lifeline in times of crisis, and Jazz is committed to ensuring families and responders can stay connected when they need it most,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz.

The Government of Pakistan has also launched the nationwide 911 unified emergency helpline (PEHL), offering citizens free-of-charge access to emergency services across the country.

Earlier this year, Jazz partnered with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to launch a mobile-enabled Early Warning System (EWS). The current floods highlight the urgency of such technology-driven preparedness measures, which, combined with emergency connectivity support, are critical to protecting lives and livelihoods.

Jazz remains committed to leveraging its nationwide infrastructure and partnerships to stand with Pakistan during natural disasters — providing both immediate relief and long-term resilience.