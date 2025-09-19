Karachi – September 19, 2025:_ Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), the commercial arm of the National Database and Registration Authority, to expand access to digital citizen services. The agreement marks a significant step toward leveraging technology to enhance convenience, inclusion, and trust throughout Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, Jazz and NTL aim to simplify how citizens and businesses interact with essential services, enhancing financial inclusion and e-government facilitation. The partners will leverage their respective strengths to build secure, accessible, and reliable solutions, creating socio-economic opportunities, empowering more Pakistanis to join the digital economy, and reinforcing the country’s position as a regional leader in digital transformation.

Speaking at the signing, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said: “This partnership with NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) reflects Jazz’s ServiceCo vision – moving beyond connectivity to enable platforms that improve lives and livelihoods. By bringing together Jazz’s digital infrastructure and NTL’s trusted identity services, we are creating a stronger foundation for inclusive access to essential services and digital financial tools for all Pakistanis.”

This strategic collaboration manifests the shared commitment of Jazz and NTL to advance the Government of Pakistan’s Digital Pakistan agenda. It will accelerate the nation’s digital transformation, foster economic resilience, and expand inclusive access to essential services for millions of citizens.