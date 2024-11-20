Karachi November 20 : Jazz has entrusted ENA (a company of JBS) with Three Years Frame Agreement for Precision Cooling Solution for their Datacenters.

Precision cooling is essential for mission critical IT environments like datacenters where even slight variations in temperature can impact performance.

In the telecom sector, where uninterrupted communication and connectivity is paramount, this agreement will enable Jazz to deliver top-tier connectivity services by maintaining stable and efficient data center conditions. In addition, the solution contributes to lesser carbon footprint and gas emissions which help in achieving sustainability goals.

The solution will also allow Jazz’s data centers to manage the increased processing demands from AI applications, ensuring faster response times and optimized performance.

“. The frame agreement demonstrates JBS continued commitment to promoting AI based sustainable solutions. It also reflects strongly on JAZZ ability to invest and adapt state of the art technology to its customers”. Says Veqar Ul Islam, CEO & Director of JBS.

“At Schneider Electric, we are committed to be the digital partner for sustainability and efficiency for our customers. We are excited to be part of this transformation journey of Jazz and aspire to set the benchmark for energy efficient data center in Pakistan.” Says Ahsan Qamar, Country leader of Schneider Electric for Secure Power & Digital Energy

Energy N Automation Pakistan pvt Ltd, a company of Jaffer Business, is committed to providing customers the best-in-class products and solutions to its customers, and their success is our goal. JAZZ is the teclo Industry giant, and their trust in us is a matter of pride as well as test for us and we are fully committed to delivering our best products and services, as says our new logo”JBS, works better”, Says Amir Salman, CEO of ENA.

Awarding the three-year contract to ENA is a testament to ENA’s capability and reliability in providing advanced cooling solutions for mission critical IT environment.