KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, while expressing deep gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to the entire business community, for their unwavering support and solidarity in making Saturday’s nationwide shutter-down strike a success, stated that the strike, jointly called by KCCI and leading Chambers as well as other national trade and industry associations, was held in protest against the harsh, impractical, and anti-business taxation measures introduced through the Finance Act 2025–26.

The complete shutdown of markets, industries, and commercial activities reflected a powerful message of economic unity and collective resistance by Pakistan’s business community, he added in a statement issued here on Saturday.

President KCCI emphasized that the strike was not an act of defiance, but a last resort adopted in response to the government’s failure to address widespread concerns raised by the business community. Despite several representations and appeals, key anti-business provisions were included in the Finance Act 2025–26 that have generated an atmosphere of fear, uncertainty, and hostility among taxpayers. The business community’s key demands, which remain unresolved, include the immediate suspension of Section 37A and 37B of the Income Tax Ordinance, which grant unchecked powers to arrest and prosecute taxpayers without due process; withdrawal of Section 21(s), which imposes unjust penalties on transactions made through cash, a mode of payment still widely used in Pakistan’s business landscape in addition to restoration of Final Tex Regime for Exporters.

He said that these demands were conveyed in detail to the special committee formed by the Federal Finance Minister and headed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance, Haroon Akhtar Khan. The business community expected meaningful outcomes based on the recommendations, and rationale submitted to this committee. However, only verbal assurances were given, which further intensified the frustration and compelled businesses to demonstrate their discontent through a peaceful and united shutdown.

President Bilwani extended particular thanks to the seven industrial town associations of Karachi, SITE Association, Korangi Association, Landhi Association, North Karachi Association, Bin Qasim Association, SITE Super Highway Association, and Federal B Area Association for their resolute and unified response. He also acknowledged the contributions of various sectoral organizations and trade groups including the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), Pakistan Knitwear & Sweater Exporters Association, Karachi Electronic Dealers Association, Sabzi Mandi Association, Local Goods Transporters Association, Kabari Market Association, and Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association. Furthermore, he expressed appreciation to fellow Chambers of Commerce & Industry from different parts of Pakistan whose active participation reinforced the voice of unity and economic justice.

President Bilwani made it clear that the July 19 strike was only the first step. He stated that the Karachi Chamber will closely monitor the progress of the Committee led by SAPM Haroon Akhtar during the coming week, particularly with regard to the incorporation of the recommendations provided by KCCI and allied trade bodies. The Chamber expects concrete commitments and actionable reforms in the shortest possible time, as any further delays will be seen as a continuation of disregard for the business community’s legitimate grievances.

“If we do not see any meaningful progress or written assurances by the end of next week, we will hold urgent consultations with Members, sectoral stakeholders, and Chambers of Commerce across the country to determine the next course of action”, he warned. “We want dialogue, not confrontation. But if our concerns continue to be ignored, we will not hesitate to intensify our course of action. We remain committed to protecting Pakistan’s economy, but that cannot happen unless the business community is heard, respected, and supported.”