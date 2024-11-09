Japanese man celebrates 6 years of marriage with robotic wife As the world evolves, the concept of traditional relationships is changing, from self-marriage rituals to robotic companions. Another new addition to this new innovation is now seen where a Japanese man married a robot instead of a living girl and now he is celebrating 6 years of marriage. Akihiko Kondo, a 41-year-old Japanese man, shared a post on photo and video sharing app Instagram showing a cake he bought for his birthday. This message was written on the cake, “I love Maco very much.” Happy sixth birthday. While the caption of the post was written, “Today is our sixth wedding anniversary, and I hope that we will always have a good relationship.” Kondo said he was interested in romantic relationships with women during his early school years. He expressed his feelings of love seven times, but was rejected each time and even faced ridicule for being an ‘otaku’. It should be noted that an ‘otaku’ is someone who is very fond of anime and manga. Kondo began dating Miku in 2007, when her character was introduced. His love for Miku grew to such an extent that he was bullied at work and as a result he suffered from adjustment disorder and stayed home sick for long periods of time.