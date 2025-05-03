ISLAMABAD – The demand for skilled Pakistani professionals in Japan is expected to surge as Japanese firms broaden their talent acquisition in collaboration with Pakistan.

Japanese company PlusW Inc. renewed its partnership with Pakistan’s Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) by signing an extended Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Pakistan-Japan Human Resources Stakeholders Meeting. The expansion marks a significant step forward in the Special Skilled Worker (SSW) programme, now extending beyond IT to 14 additional sectors — including nursing care, agriculture, construction, and hospitality.

According to Wakak Sakurai, CEO of PlusW Inc., Japan requires 820,000 SSWs by 2028, but currently faces a shortfall of over 525,000 workers. The agreement aims to align Pakistan’s youth potential with Japan’s aging workforce needs.

Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Akamatsu said the country is looking for high-quality human resources, noting that Pakistan’s growing footprint in Japan’s offshore IT development is promising. Companies like PlusW, Japan Station, and Komatsu Pakistan Soft are leading this charge.

For Pakistani professionals, working in Japan not only offers better income but also valuable exposure to global business standards and technologies.

Meanwhile, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain and IT Minister Shaza Fatima underscored the significance of such cooperation, especially after Pakistani IT companies secured over $600,000 in contracts at the Japan IT Week in Tokyo last month.