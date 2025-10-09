Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi Thursday, October 9, 2025 : The Government of Japan has decided to provide Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of up to USD 99,967 (equivalent to PKR 28.3 million) to two local NGOs for development projects in Sindh.

The GGP grant contracts were signed between the Consul General of Japan, HATTORI Masaru, and representatives of the two NGOs at the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

The two NGOs implementing the projects are Muhammadi Haematology, Oncology Services & Welfare Foundation (Muhammadi Foundation) and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto High School (Benazir Bhutto High School).

The Muhammadi Foundation will receive a GGP grant of USD 40,953 (equivalent to PKR 11.6 million) to procure new medical equipment for patients with blood disease in Karachi. With this grant, the Foundation will be able to screen approximately 120 blood samples daily. As a result, the Foundation will provide patients with early diagnosis and quality treatment for blood-related illnesses.

The Benazir Bhutto High School will receive a GGP grant of USD 59,014 (equivalent to PKR 16.7 million) to construct new classrooms and acquire science laboratory equipment and a transport vehicle. This support will enable the High School to establish a fully equipped science laboratory in the school. It is also focused on the safe transportation of the female students to encourage them to continue their education in a protected environment.

In his speech at the signing ceremony, the Consul General HATTORI expressed his hope that the Muhammadi Foundation and the Benazir Bhutto High School would further enhance their efforts and contribution in their communities.

The Government of Japan will continue to provide flexible and timely support to local NGOs through grant assistance to uplift the social wellbeing of the people of Pakistan.