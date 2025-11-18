JAPAN : There are some areas in Japan where bears, especially in mountainous or rural areas, are coming close to human populations and drone technology is being used to keep them away. The local government in Gifu Prefecture, Japan, has launched a drone pilot project in response to increasing reports of bear sightings. Experts say the bears’ natural food supply in the forests is dwindling and the population is thin, forcing them to come closer to humans. The drones are equipped with speakers that play the sound of hunting dogs. This sound scares the bears and helps drive them back into the woods. Some drones are also equipped with fireworks or explosive devices to further scare the bears and make them retreat. These drones are used for rapid response measures, especially in areas where there are signs of bears stopping or picking fruit. Gifu prefecture officials say they plan to expand the pilot project to other areas if it proves effective. The technology provides a non-lethal, technological solution to protect millions of people, especially those living in mountainous villages.

