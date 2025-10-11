Karachi October 11, 2025 : Jahangir Khan Sports Club proudly celebrated World Squash Day at its Karachi facility, bringing together players, coaches, and squash enthusiasts to honor the sport and its global community.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan, the club’s founder and inspiration, shared a special message on the occasion, emphasizing the importance of unity and passion in promoting the sport. He said,

We must always work together to grow squash at every level from grassroots to the professional stage and inspire the next generation to follow this great game with dedication and sportsmanship

