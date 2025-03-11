The Jaffar Express – traveling from Quetta to Peshawar – came under heavy firing between Gudalur and Peru Kanri on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the train driver sustained serious injuries, while some passengers were also wounded in the incident.

Railway officials confirmed that around 450 passengers were onboard the train’s nine coaches at the time of the attack, raising serious concerns about their safety, adding communication with both the passengers and the train crew has been lost.

Railway and law enforcement officials confirmed that security forces rushed to the site immediately after the attack. A search operation was launched in the surrounding area to trace the attackers.

‘Attackers may have taken control of train’

Levies officials stated that armed assailants attacked the Jaffar Express near Tunnel No. 8 at Peru Kanri, located on the border of Sibi and Bolan.

Security forces have rushed to the site to regain control of the situation. Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared at Civil Hospital Sibi and Dhadar to provide medical assistance to the injured.

According to unconfirmed reports, the attackers may have seized control of the train, raising fears of a hostage situation.

Authorities are currently verifying these claims, while a large-scale security operation is underway to secure the train and ensure the safety of passengers.

Balochistan govt spox

On the other hand, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that the train was attacked in a remote, hilly area, making it difficult for security forces and rescue teams to reach the site.

“Emergency has been imposed in Sibi Hospital, and ambulances have been dispatched to assist the injured,” he said.

The Railways Department has also sent a relief train to the location, while security forces are en route to assess the situation and ensure the safety of passengers.

Authorities are investigating the nature of the attack, with initial reports suggesting a possible act of terrorism. “The government has directed emergency measures, and all institutions are mobilized,” Rind stated, urging the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

Further details are awaited as security forces continue their operation in the affected area.