Pakistani security forces successfully neutralized 27 militants and rescued over 150 hostages in a clearance operation following a terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan district.

However, after the attack, anti-Pakistan elements and Indian media outlets engaged in false propaganda, spreading misleading narratives through social media. Reports of the incident were initially shared by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which Indian media quickly amplified.

A fake video allegedly released by PTI and BLA-affiliated accounts has also been circulating, falsely depicting the attack. Defense experts suggest that social media accounts linked to a specific political party are using rhetoric similar to that of BLA and RAW, pushing an anti-Pakistan narrative.

Meanwhile, security forces continue operations to rescue any remaining hostages and eliminate the remaining terrorists. According to security sources, the siege around the militants has been tightened, and the operation will persist until all threats are neutralized.