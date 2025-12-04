ISLAMABAD (December 04, 2025) : The seventh Islamabad Expo organized by the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) will take place on December 6 and 7 at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre, providing a prime opportunity for networking and business development.

This key event serves as a vital platform that unites women entrepreneurs from across Pakistan with multinational corporations, local companies, diplomats, and business leaders, aiming to foster networking and business growth.

Advertisements

Beyond the exhibits, the expo offers a lively, family-friendly atmosphere. The event features food stalls, hands-on workshops, discussion forums, cultural programming, music performances, and fun activities for children, making it an enjoyable outing for all attendees.

All diplomatic missions in Islamabad have been invited to attend, with confirmed participation from United States Embassy officials, underscoring the event’s growing international significance. IWCCI continues to strengthen its role as a vital connector for women-led enterprises across sectors like textiles, technology, healthcare, and more.

Founded by President Samina Fazil, the chamber has built its reputation by expanding global market access for Pakistani women entrepreneurs. Furthermore, the chamber offers specialised training programs to help female business owners navigate regulatory barriers and market-entry challenges.

Talking to reporters, Samina Fazil emphasised that the expo format brings provincial and regional women entrepreneurs to the capital for direct engagement with multinational firms, established local businesses, and diplomatic missions. This creates networking opportunities rarely accessible to home-based and small-scale enterprises. IWCCI represents women-led businesses spanning from micro enterprises to established operations, with the annual expo serving as both a vibrant marketplace and a critical capacity-building platform.

Previous expos have drawn between 10,000 and 15,000 visitors daily, with exhibitors reporting contracts and partnerships extending months beyond the event itself.

Samina Fazil informed that IWCCI has partnered with the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry for this edition, with around 10 Azerbaijani companies expected to participate. The partnership reflects ongoing bilateral trade efforts, with Pakistan and Azerbaijan targeting $2 billion in trade, up from current volumes of approximately $100 million.

The event features corporate partners including Dwatson, Jazzcash and Care.